Major events bringing thousands of people and millions of dollars to Atlanta’s Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTA — Labor Day will be one of the busiest holidays of the year in the City of Atlanta.

The 2023 Aflac College Football Kickoff game will pack a stadium, Black Pride will pack Piedmont Park and Dragon Con will pack a convention center.

Each event brings thousands of people to Atlanta and they will be boosting the city’s economy.

“It’s a weekend that everybody circles on the calendar,” says Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau Mark Vaughn.

Vaughn told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna it will be some time before we know the economic impact, but the final number will be in the millions.

“It will be near $100 million when it’s all said and done,” Vaughn said.

The weekend is a big opportunity for restaurants and hotels.

“There are a few days we mark on the calendar every year when we know we are going to reach record occupancies, and this is one of them,” says Ramon Reyes, General Manager of the Omni Hotel at CNN Center.

He says the hotel is already busy and expects the bars and restaurants to be filled to the brim this weekend.

“The energy really is remarkable,” Reyes said.

