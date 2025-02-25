Mableton students get inside look at GA government at Capitol

ATLANTA — Mableton’s mayor took a group of students and teachers to the Georgia State Capitol on Monday for an immersive experience in state government.

The event, Mableton Student Government Day, was the first event of the Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund.

Twenty students and two teachers accompanied Mayor Michael Owens to the Capitol, where they were greeted by State Rep. Terry Cummings and Sen. Michael Rhett before heading to the House Gallery, where they watched the 22nd legislative day of the General Assembly session.

The group was officially recognized from the well of the House Chamber and were applauded by lawmakers.

The morning session finished with a group photo on the Capitol steps.

At noon, students attended a speaker series featuring leaders in Georgia politics and education.

“This is just the beginning,” Owens said. “We want to ensure that Mableton’s students have the best opportunities to succeed. Today, they engaged with legislators, asked insightful questions, and witnessed firsthand how laws are made. More importantly, they met and interacted with successful leaders who looked like them—reinforcing the idea that they, too, can achieve greatness. The Mayor’s Educational Impact Fund will continue to provide these meaningful experiences and highlight the strength of our schools in Mableton.”

