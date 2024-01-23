Loved ones share memories of Dexter Scott King, youngest son of MLK

ATLANTA — The family of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shared their heartbreak on Tuesday as they gathered at The King Center to remember King’s youngest son, Dexter Scott King, who died Monday after a battle with prostate cancer.

“This is perhaps the hardest thing for me to do,” Dr. Bernice King tearfully said.

With her family by her side at The King Center Tuesday, she spoke from the heart.

“There’s a lot I can say about my brother,” she said.

She spoke about her big brother Dexter - the Dexter Scott King she knew.

His passing Monday at the age of 62 after a long battle with prostate cancer leaves a hole in so many hearts.

She shared stories of the games she and her siblings would play together, of growing up with a father and mother who changed a nation and the world, and carrying the torch after they were gone.

Many of the stories were funny ones.

“We would laugh! In fact, one of Dexter’s nicknames was Count,” cousin Angela Farris Watkins said - (as in Count Dracula).

They say he was not a morning person.

He preferred to work at night.

His loved ones say Dexter did it all.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Morehouse man.

He was a longtime Chairman of the King Center, an author, an actor, and a protector of his father’s legacy.

It’s a responsibility his sister now assumes.

“I appreciate your leadership. Your love. I love you Dexter,” Bernice King said.

Plans for a memorial service for Dexter Scott King are expected in a day or two.

