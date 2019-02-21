Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Cobb, $50K ticket sold in Johns Creek

ATLANTA - As the Powerball jackpot grows to $282 million, two winning tickets have been sold in metro Atlanta.
The Georgia Lottery announced Wednesday that a ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Kennesaw and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Johns Creek.
The Kennesaw sale occurred the Racetrac located at 4331 Bells Ferry Road. The Johns Creek ticket was sold at Medlock Bridge Mart, 10965 Medlock Bridge Road.
Because the tickets have yet to be claimed, Powerball winners have 180 days from the draw date — this one was Feb. 16 — to claim any prizes.
The winning numbers for this drawing were: 29-30-41-48-64, and the Powerball was 1.The Powerball jackpot has grown since Dec. 29 and has rolled 15 times, the lottery agency said.
Another $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Bishop’s Travel Center, 7827 Tallahassee Highway, in Attapulgus, in southwest Georgia’s Decatur County.
