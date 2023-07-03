Look up in the skies, Georgians! Supermoon will be shining ultra-bright Monday night

ATLANTA — There will be than just fireworks sparkling in the sky tonight in Georgia!

The first supermoon of the year will appear on Monday evening.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a supermoon is what astronomers call a perigean full moon. This means a full occurs near or around the time the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

Supermoons can have about a 30% brightening of the moon and a 14% expansion in the lunar disk as seen from Earth, Space.com reports.

The NPR states that Monday’s full moon is called a Buck Moon, due to the time of year in which male deer grow their antlers.

With the supermoons appearing larger and brighter in the night sky than the average moon, you’ll likely will not see a difference.

The sun will set at 8:47 p.m. as the evening twilight ends at 9:49 PM, NASA reports.

