Longtime Atlanta nonprofit doesn’t want to let hundreds of families down

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit that has been feeding underserved families for more than 20 years is struggling to keep up the good work. The founder says the pandemic and now inflation is taking a toll.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in southwest Atlanta where the smaller charity is facing a huge challenge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is known as ‘Monday Pickup’ at the tiny warehouse along Commerce Circle in southwest Atlanta.

For the crew that comes to work, it’s their favorite day of the week.

“They are so excited on Sunday night knowing that Monday morning is coming to come to AAA,” social worker Teressa Echols said.

It’s called The African American Association of USA which is a nonprofit nearing its 22nd year.

“It started out of my home in Ellenwood. I had 35 families that I was coaching as a track coach. I started to find myself feeding them,” founder Eric Merriweather said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charity now serves 1,100 families every month. Merriweather is preparing a huge Christmas party for them with the help of Feed the Children and Toys for Tots.

But the AAA has fallen on hard times. Inflation is up, and donations are down.

“With the sponsorships being taken away and donations going away, it’s creating a problem for us. We’ve had to lose some things, like our forklift,” Merriweather said.

They’re also having a tough time making rent and covering utilities.

Merriweather is being forced to work a limited schedule because he is recovering from a stroke. He is hoping and praying some help will arrive so he can continue the mission.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It includes providing jobs for his crew of helpers on ‘Monday Pickup.’ They are adults who have developmental disabilities.

“This right here is their life. AAA has brought them a long way,” Echols said. “Not only do they pass out food, they pass out love.”

To learn more about The African American Association of USA, click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lawsuit claims Panera’s caffeinated charged lemonade now responsible for second death Those who knew and loved Dennis Brown were especially proud of his accomplishments that he conquered with challenges that came with having chromosomal disorder





©2023 Cox Media Group