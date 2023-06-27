Local tennis players with intellectual disabilities will share the spotlight with the pros

ATLANTA — Before a professional tennis tour comes to Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News is getting real about inclusion.

Lawton Kugler and his friend Mimi Ngo both love tennis.

They told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that they’re about to share the spotlight with some of the best tennis players on the planet.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun sport,” Lawton said.

Kugler and Ngo don’t mind saying they’re quite good.

“Yes. Yes sir,” Mimi Ngo said.

The two athletes are members of the Special Populations Tennis Program, or “Special Pops” for short.

The local nonprofit teaches tennis to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Both Lawton and Ngo will be making special appearances at the Atlanta Open, set for July at Atlantic Station.

“We want to, at the end of the day for our event, see that everybody is represented,” Atlanta Open Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs told Channel 2 Action News.

At Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station Tuesday, Lebedevs had major announcements for next month’s tournament.

For this stop on the pro tennis tour, the Special Pops kids will be official tournament ambassadors, sharing the spotlight with some of the best tennis players on Earth.

Kugler’s mom, Kim Kugler, says their role in the event is very important.

“They will be seen. They can speak for themselves and show that there is tennis for everybody. Everybody is accepted,” Kim Kugler said.

Ngo has a job in the deli at Ingles. She loves going to work and can’t wait to take on this new assignment at the tournament.

“100% excitement! I can’t wait,” Ngo said.

Kugler says what makes it all extra special is it’s about the game they love.

“It’s gonna be a fun experience that we’re all gonna have,” Kugler told Channel 2 Action News.

The Atlanta Open starts July 22 at Atlantic Station. Ambassadors Mimi Ngo and Lawton Kugler will be there.

