Midtown restaurant brings pizza to crews working to fix giant hole along Ponce de Leon

ATLANTA — Crews are continuing to work on repairing a section of a busy midtown street that collapsed and swallowed up the front end of an SUV.

Workers were fed by a local business for the hours of hard work they have been doing since the hole opened up on Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy’s Chicago Pizza, located on Ponce De Leon Ave, provided 10 family-sized pizzas and beverages as a way to say thanks to workers for their hard work.

“With the crews responding so quickly, we felt it appropriate to help them along and provide them with food and beverage to make the task a little bit easier,” owner Bernie Coaxum said.

Bernie Coaxum, owner of @nancys_midtown, along with Manager Beverly Miller, provided 10, family sized pizzas and beverages to hard working crew members repairing a sinkhole at Ponce De Leon Ave. & Penn Ave. pic.twitter.com/eGNEdI9uGn — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 28, 2023

The road buckled along Ponce de Leon Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday, between Myrtle Street and Penn Avenue, near Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins took you to the scene, live on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. as drivers tried to navigate the road collapse.

The driver of the white SUV that got swallowed up by the hole told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins off camera that he was making a right-hand turn in front of Torched Hop Brewing Company when the road collapsed underneath.

The driver of the SUV and his wife were not injured and managed to escape with the help of witnesses who ran to help.

Many people who were walking by were in shock at the site, including nearby businesses.

The SUV was removed from the hole shortly before 5 p.m.

In a tweet from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, he said he was “in close touch with all of our teams” and thanked everyone for their patience as crews continue to repair the hole.

Water officials suspect broken sewer line caused massive hole along busy road in midtown Atlanta

