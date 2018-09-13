  • Local people renting out homes to hurricane evacuees -- for free

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has found metro Atlantans that are giving up their homes to help out people evacuating from Hurricane Florence.

    Kevin Leung showed Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon around his midtown condo on Wednesday that will become home to a mother and daughter from Charleston for a few days. 

    When they get here, he won’t charge them a dime. 

