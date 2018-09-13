Local people renting out homes to hurricane evacuees -- for free

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has found metro Atlantans that are giving up their homes to help out people evacuating from Hurricane Florence.
Kevin Leung showed Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon around his midtown condo on Wednesday that will become home to a mother and daughter from Charleston for a few days.
When they get here, he won’t charge them a dime.
What led him to open his doors, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
We found an Atlanta man listing this condo on Airbnb at no charge for hurricane evacuees. What led him to open his doors—at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/tlbEoL0zDu— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}