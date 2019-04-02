0 Little recourse for homeowners living in suspect's old house

ATLANTA, Ga. - At 9 weeks pregnant, a doctor had put his Claire Avenue patient on bed rest. She wants to remain unidentified but tells Channel 2 she was dozing off on the couch when she heard a loud knock at the front door around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Before opening the door, she spotted two uniformed deputies. They covered a portion of an arrest warrant, said it was signed by a Dawson County judge and one deputy needed to search the home.

“I thought it was killer or something that was on the loose,” she told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

After she opened closet doors and pulled back shower curtains, she broke down crying for more information. Something was off in the house that she and her husband bought a little more than a year ago. He was out of town and she needed answers.

It would be the second time in as many months that authorities had shown up looking for 25-year-old Wesley Leroy Carter.

It would be the second time the woman said she and her husband were the only two who lived there.

Carr was able to track down everyone involved in the warrant debacle, and discovered Dawson County probation authorities were aware of the wrong address as far back as 2016 , and as recently as this year. But they still applied for warrants using the old address that Carter had provided years ago.

On Wednesday, Carr found there was little recourse for the homeowners under Georgia law, and the judge who signed off on the warrant had no idea about the mishap because probation officials swore to the truth when they applied for it.

“I guess I’m shocked at how quickly your freedom can be taken away just because a criminal said he lived at your address,” the woman told Carr.

CARTER’S OLD HOME

Carter was 18 when he was convicted in an armed robbery case that sent him to the Dawson County jail. Carr traced him to another address in Southeast Atlanta on Monday.

It belonged to his grandmother, and deputies had also paid them a visit last week. In the front lawn , two relatives told Carr they had no idea where Carter lived today. They hadn’t seen him in years, and so they put Carr in touch with the 25-year-old’s mother.

Iris Carter revealed she and her son had not lived on Claire Avenue Southeast since 2014. They lived there briefly after his release from Dawson County before she says he moved to Atlanta Avenue for another brief stay with his grandmother. She’d even gone with him to approbation office to report the address change.

Wesley didn’t stay on Atlanta Avenue for long, though.

“So no one knows where he is?” Carr asked Iris Carter over the phone.

“No,” she replied. “He’s just a street person.”

Carr confirmed with the records division at the Dawson County jail that Carter had provided the Claire Avenue SE address to authorities at some point, and Atlanta Avenue was also listed.

His probation officer directed Carr to her supervisor, where Carr left a message.

But a return call from a Northeastern Circuit court administrator shed light on records.

Reggie Forrester explained Judge Clint Bearden signed off on a February warrant for The Dawson County community supervision office, which swore to the truth when it listed Carter’s address on Claire Avenue.

That was despite a 2016 probation warrant they were unable to serve at the address because they discovered Carter did not reside on Claire Avenue. It was also despite the fact that the new warrant was actually for Carter’s failure to inform the office where he actually lives.

“The probation office had obviously been to that address and knew that he wasn’t there,” Forrester told Carr. “From there, we don’t know what happened, and what happened with the Department of Community Supervision.”

Later in the afternoon, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Supervision told Carr he’d look into the matter to better explain their process.

On Tuesday morning, the state forwarded its probation policy. It did not specifically address the Dawson County situation, but laid out its policy that people under supervision must regularly report to officers and allow employment, treatment office and home visits. It goes on to say it’s the individual’s responsibility to report or ask permission to leave their jurisdictions on record.

“In the event an individual under supervision violates the conditions of their supervision, we are required to provide the last known address to local authorities,” the statement read.

A spokeswoman for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it notified Dawson County’s community supervision office of the invalid address after each recent attempt to serve Carter on Claire Avenue.

They kicked the warrant out of their system but would be obligated to serve another one should Dawson County’s probation office file for another warrant using the same, wrong address.

It could happen countless times. If the warrant is filed, they are obligated to serve it despite previous interactions with the homeowner.

“That’s disappointing,“ the homeowner told Carr after receiving the update.

She said she and her husband will do a thorough background on the previous owners of their next home or opt for a new build.

