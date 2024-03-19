Lil Jon talks about new documentary ‘Freaknik’ on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ today

ATLANTA — If you participated in Atlanta’s wildest party back in the day, then beware: You might be featured in a new documentary.

“Freaknik” hits Hulu on Thursday. Freaknik was a college picnic-turned-street party in Atlanta that was popular during the 1980s and 90s.

The iconic party drew hundreds of thousands of young people each year.

Lil Jon and executive producer Luther Campbell will be guests on the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming documentary.

“When Freaknik got popular, I was all over the (Atlanta University Center). I remember one that was in the park and that was the early 90s and I was a part of it when it started to progress,” Lil Jon told Hall.

To see the full interview, make sure to tune into the Tamron Hall Show starting at 3 p.m. on Channel 2, followed by Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

