Possible cause determined in fire that sent flames tearing through Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a house fire they say may have started from a lightning strike.
The fire broke out at a home along Hardee Street near Mayson Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Video from the scene shows flames shooting out of the second floor of the home as firefighters work to get the fire under control.
🚨 *VIDEO* Working fire at Hardee St & Mayson Ave. Cause is possible lightning strike on a nearby power pole. All occupants out of home. No injuries. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/YlyG6bAcDx— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 19, 2019
Firefighters say the case may have been a lightning strike to a nearby power pole.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones is at the scene speaking with firefighters to get the latest details about the fire for LIVE reports starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}