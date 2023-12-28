At least 1 dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the Constitution Hill Apartments on Constitution Road in reference to a person shot just before 5 p.m.
Investigators have confirmed that at least one person is dead. That person’s identity has not been released.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if police have any possible suspects.
