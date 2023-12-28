At least 1 dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the Constitution Hill Apartments on Constitution Road in reference to a person shot just before 5 p.m.

Investigators have confirmed that at least one person is dead. That person’s identity has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground and NewsChopper 2 are heading to the apartment complex. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if police have any possible suspects.

