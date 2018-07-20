0 Last-minute push for vaccinations causing long wait times at health clinics

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The clock is ticking until it’s time to head back to school and the Fulton County Board of Health says if you want to save time, get your child vaccinated now.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie went to the College Park Regional Health Center on Friday, where the crowds are starting to pick up.

Nancy Wright is the nurse supervisor at the College Park Regional Health Center where her staff is getting ready to shift into overdrive to vaccinate thousands of students before back to school.

"You can't skip that. The schools will send you back to complete everything and bring the records to them," Wright said.

The vaccines protect against serious diseases including polio, measles, whooping cough, and chickenpox.

The shots may also sting.

"I cry mostly," student Kendall Wesley told Lucie.

“Do you think you'll cry today?” Lucie asked.

"No," Wesley answered.

Kendall and other students are tough.

"When you come to get shots, don't get scared, because it's going to hurt even more," said student Ty-Re Gains, 16.

At the College Park health center, officials said they are vaccinating up to 100 kids a day. They warn If you come during peak time, you could end up waiting for hours to get vaccinated.

"When it's just a regular day it'll take 15 to 30 minutes," Wright said. "When it's packed, it'll take four to five hours."

The immunizations cost is around $22 per child and these are the five Fulton county health centers administering them: Adamsville Regional Health Center, the Center for Health and Rehabilitation, College Park Regional Health Center, Neighborhood Union Health Center, and North Fulton Regional Health Center.

"If you went to a doctor’s appointment it would cost, of course, more, so yeah, it's reasonable," said local Jessica Chamblin.

The cost for a health screening is $31 per person.

The health services at the five Fulton County locations will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

