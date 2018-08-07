Large fire rips through abandoned apartment complex

ATLANTA - A large fire is sending smoke and flames into the air in northwest Atlanta.
NewsChopper2 over the scene saw fire tearing through the apartment complex at 135 Fairfield Place northwest.
The smoke and flames can be seen from Interstate 20.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer John Spink at the scene said dozens of tires are burning at the apartment complex.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.
#BREAKINGNEWS Atlanta: Fire 🔥 in what appears to be abandoned apartments north of I-20 and east of H.E. Holmes Dr. #atltraffic @wsbradio #skycopter @wsbtv #captncam pic.twitter.com/bHEPFmxO0Z— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) August 7, 2018
