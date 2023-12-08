Lanes back open after sulfuric acid spill shuts down I-285 in Atlanta, GDOT says

ATLANTA — Traffic on Interstate 285 should be smoother on Friday morning.

According to Triple Team Traffic, just before 1:30 a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation said crews and officials were working to get lanes of Interstate 285 northbound at Langford Parkway back open.

This comes after 200 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled on the road Thursday evening.

All lanes are back open and traffic is flowing, according to Triple Team Traffic.

JUST IN: GDOT telling us all lanes are back open and crews are working to pace and alleviate the miles of backup. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/4b9QxVouif pic.twitter.com/ApUC1MxUOu — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 8, 2023

Two HERO employees were also taken to the hospital for exposure to the caustic chemical.

It’s unclear where the acid was being stored or how the spill happened.

The closure caused traffic to back up for miles Thursday evening.

