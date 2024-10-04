Kirk Cousins sets Falcons franchise record for passing yards in a game

ATLANTA — It was a historic night for the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

The Falcons won a thrilling, back-and-forth game against their division rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the game on a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge in overtime.

The man who threw that pass, Kirk Cousins, set the franchise record for passing yards in a single game with 509 yards. Cousins passed Falcons legend Matt Ryan, who passed for 503 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers back in 2016.

Coincidentally, the Falcons added Ryan to their Ring of Honor on Thursday night.

In all three of Atlanta’s victories, Cousins has led the team down the field when they needed a score to win the game.

At 3-2, the Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with them now owning the tiebreaker over the Buccaneers after Thursday’s win.

