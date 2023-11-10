Kesha makes the purr-fect feline friend ahead of Atlanta stop of tour

ATLANTA — Before singer-songwriter Kesha had her purr-fect Atlanta performance in October., she was greeted by some friendly felines.

During soundcheck for the Atlanta stop of her “Only Love Tour’ on Oct. 21, Kesha cozied up with kittens from Best Friends Animal Society.

BFAS is an animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025.

According to BFAS, more than 569 cats lose their lives in U.S. shelters every day.

Nearly 2.1 million cats enter shelters each year and are historically the most at-risk populations in shelters, with more than 200,000 dying each year, BFAS said.

To learn how you can save the life of a feline friend, click here.

