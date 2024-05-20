Atlanta

Kenya President, First Lady visiting Atlanta

NAIROBI, KENYA - OCTOBER 31: President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, (C) and the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, Rachel Ruto

ATLANTA — The president and first lady of Kenya are visiting Atlanta this week.

Both President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto will spend Monday and Tuesday in Atlanta ahead of a visit to the White House later this week.

“On behalf of our great city, it is our honor to welcome President and First Lady Ruto to Atlanta. I look forward to learning how we can further strengthen our cultural and economic partnerships, as well as joining fellow leaders in providing the world-class hospitality for which Atlanta is renowned,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Ruto will meet with civic leaders in Atlanta and discuss strategies for affordable housing, according to a news release.

The visit marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between the United States and Kenya.

