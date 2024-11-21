Kemp named 2025 Chair of Republican Governors Association

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was named the new Chair of the Republican Governors Association on Wednesday.

According to a release from the organization, Kemp will assume his duties as RGA chair immediately, serving a one-year term.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte will serve as the RGA Vice Chair for 2025 and will also begin his duties immediately.

As head of the RGA in 2025, Kemp will have a major role in the Republican Party nationally when it comes to supporting and strategizing for how to elect more Republicans to office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Reacting to his election as the organization’s leader, Kemp released the following statement:

“I want to thank my fellow Governors for entrusting me to lead the Republican Governors Association, and I want to thank Governor Bill Lee for his incredible service as RGA Chair over the past year. Republican governors are making commonsense, conservative policies a reality, putting families and children first, and making our states the best places to run a business and raise a family. I look forward to working with my fellow Republican governors and President Trump to keep getting the job done for the American people and to add even more Republican governors to our ranks.”

In addition to Kemp and Gianforte’s election as executive officers for RGA, the organization said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will serve as Policy Chair, while the 2025 executive committee will include Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group