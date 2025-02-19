Kemp announces Duracell to bring new research, development HQ to Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that battery manufacturing company Duracell plans to create a new global headquarters for research and development, and it is going to make Atlanta its home.

“Georgia has set itself apart as a leader in attracting innovative companies with our research institutions, world-class logistics network, and pro-business environment,” Kemp said in a statement. “I want to thank our local and state partners who are leveraging those assets to their fullest to bring new opportunities across the state. We are excited to welcome Duracell’s R&D headquarters to Atlanta and continue building on this great relationship.”

The announcement said Duracell would place its new Global Headquarters for Research and Development at Science Square, with a $56 million investment.

The company move is also expected to create 110 jobs.

“We’re excited about the opportunities the move to Atlanta will bring and we’re confident this new chapter will strengthen our position as a global leader in the industry,” Dr. Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell said. “This move is a significant milestone for Duracell as we continue to drive innovation in battery technology for many years to come.”

Currently, Duracell’s Georgia operations include a manufacturing facility in LaGrange that’s been in use since 1980 and a distribution plant in Fairburn since 2020.

The announcement from the governor’s office said that the Fairburn facility plans to support an extra 275 jobs, while the LaGrange facility already has 400 jobs on-site.

In Atlanta, both Mayor Andre Dickens and the Metro Atlanta Chamber leadership praised the development news.

“Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure, diverse talent pool from top-tier universities and a thriving tech ecosystem make the city an ideal environment for corporate innovation and growth,” Dickens said in a statement. “We appreciate Duracell’s confidence in Atlanta, including the investment of more than 100 new jobs that will provide the opportunity for more Atlanta residents to build promising careers.”

“The impact of Duracell’s decision to locate their R&D headquarters in Atlanta goes beyond the 110 new innovation jobs in the region: as they make Science Square their new home, Duracell strengthens our region’s powerful reputation as a hub for innovation and furthers Georgia’s growing battery ecosystem,” Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber said. “Duracell is locating literally next door to the world-class talent at Georgia Tech and in close proximity to the other tens of thousands of new graduates in the region, setting them up for long-term success.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts had similar positive reactions, saying the Duracell development would both solidify the county’s innovation leadership and bring more jobs and investment to the county and state.

The new Duracell facility will be located on Nerem Street in Atlanta, next to the Georgia Tech Midtown Campus. A development timeline was not immediately available.

