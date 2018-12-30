Keep those umbrellas handy: Showers moving through Sunday

Drizzle and light showers will continue across parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls wants to remind viewers to keep their umbrellas handy and if you are driving tonight, dense fog will be a concern.
Walls is tracking the risk and timing of heavy rain that will arrive on New Year's Eve, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
2018 is a solid second place for wettest year on record in Atlanta. At this point, I don't think we'll break it. I foresee the heaviest rain to hit ATL around midnight and thereafter early New Year's Day...not good for those celebrating outside. #gawx pic.twitter.com/UoILZl1kIR— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 30, 2018
