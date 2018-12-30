  • Keep those umbrellas handy: Showers moving through Sunday

    Updated:

    Drizzle and light showers will continue across parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls wants to remind viewers to keep their umbrellas handy and if you are driving tonight, dense fog will be a concern.

    Walls is tracking the risk and timing of heavy rain that will arrive on New Year's Eve, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories