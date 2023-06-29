K-9 who helped protect and serve elected officials at Georgia Capitol dies

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of their K-9s.

On Thursday, the department announced that K-9 Chase died of an illness. The agency did not specify what the illness was.

According to officials, K-9 Chase was assigned to TFC Trey Goble, Post 50, and Capitol Hill.

He served Georgia citizens since 2018. One of the photos posted on the department’s Facebook page showed Gov. Brian Kemp all smiles with K-9 Chase.

“Thank you, K-9 Chase, for keeping our elected officials and visitors at Capitol Hill safe,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

