Jury to see SUV where Diane McIver was killed as trial nears end

ATLANTA - The jury in the Tex McIver murder trial will get a chance this week to see the McIver’s SUV, where Diane McIver was shot and killed in September 2016.

The defense rested its case against the embattled attorney, who is on trial in the shooting death of his wife, Diane. The jury is deciding whether Tex McIver intentionally killed his wife, or if it was all a tragic accident.

McIver was facing a 7-count indictment, but Wednesday, the judge threw out two charges of influencing witnesses.

The state called nearly 70 witnesses over 16 days. Those witnesses included the lone witness to the shooting, other family friends, doctors, nurses, investigators, colleagues and more.

The defense presented for three days and then rested its case Friday afternoon.

The prosecution is expected to call three more rebuttal witnesses in the case on Monday before the jury gets a chance to see the SUV. It is likely the jury will begin deliberating this case this week.

Nearly 80 witnesses testified over the 19 days of the trial so far, with McIver refusing to take the stand in his own defense Friday.

