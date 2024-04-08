Judge sets plea hearing for former Atlanta CFO corruption case, court records show

ATLANTA — Federal court records show that a years-long federal case against the former Chief Financial Officer of the City of Atlanta may draw to a close come Monday.

According to court records, the federal case against Jimmie “Jim” Beard has a tender plea hearing scheduled for Monday morning in the U.S. Northern District Court of Georgia.

Beard, who was CFO under Mayor Kasim Reed, was indicted in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Justice for accusations of fraud, possessing machine guns and obstruction of justice.

In all, Beard served the city of Atlanta from roughly November 2011 to May 2018 as the city’s CFO, remaining in office for a few months under former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“Jim Beard allegedly abused his position as one of the most powerful executives in the City of Atlanta to commit federal crimes for his own gain, including stealing tens of thousands of dollars of the public’s money, possessing machine guns that members of the public cannot have, and obstructing an IRS audit,” former U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in 2020. “Those in government leadership positions have an obligation to set the organization’s culture for ethical conduct. As alleged by the Grand Jury, Beard fundamentally betrayed that obligation.”

He was also accused of wire fraud and theft from the government, as well as making false statements and obstructing federal tax laws, according to the U.S. Justice Department when he was indicted.

“Jimmie A. Beard systematically defrauded the City of Atlanta and impeded the IRS from assessing his true tax liability,” IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey said previously. “His desire for money, along with the power and luxuries it buys, drove him to allegedly perpetrate crimes violating his position and public trust. Thanks to the financial expertise of IRS-CI special agents, who worked side-by-side with our federal partners to uncover these schemes, Beard will now face the consequences of his actions.”

Channel 2 Action News has covered the legal proceedings surrounding Beard since 2019 when a federal grand jury subpoena delivered to city hall requested years of records related to Beard.

In July 2023, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln reported the trial had been delayed.

Court records show Beard faces three counts of wire fraud, two counts of using property of another as his own, one count of violent crime, drugs and possessing a machine gun, one count of knowingly making false statements on an application and one count of corrupt or forcible interference.

As of April 1, federal court records show the hearing will take place in an Atlanta federal courtroom, with Beard expected to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. on Monday.

