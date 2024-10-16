Judge sentences Atlanta man to 30 years for baby’s overdose death on fentanyl

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was sentenced to prison in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of his 13-month-old daughter, Saij Bonner.

Prosecutors explained that the amount of fentanyl in Saij’s system was at least nine times what it takes to kill an adult.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was in court as the case unfolded.

A Fulton County prosecutor stated that having drugs within reach of a child is like leaving a loaded gun where they can find it.

Saij ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl in June 2021 while in her father’s care. Her father, Brandon Bonner, was supposed to be watching her while her mother, Brialle, was out.

“Every person that ever interacted with her even for one moment, they just fell in love with her,” said an aunt of Saij’s.

The court heard that Saij was with her aunt for much of her life.

“For about nine months of her life she was with me,” the aunt said.

“This is an incident that was not of ill intent, it was not of malice,” Defense lawyer Ferleria Hemingway said.

“I know you have to face the consequences for your actions, but God is a forgiving God,” said Saij’s maternal grandmother, Leslie James.

Brandon Bonner was found guilty of second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Superior Court Judge Emily Richardson sentenced him to 30 years, with 20 years to be served in prison and the rest on probation with conditions. Judge Richardson noted that Bonner did not act with the intent to harm Saij.

Assistant Chief Investigator Tempie Stoddard stated that Saij should have been safe and protected at home.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis emphasized the importance of avoiding illicit drugs around children.

“Having illicit drugs in your home is dangerous, especially if you have young children,” Willis said.

Saij’s aunt, Galese James, said leaning on her faith was what helped her get through this tragic situation.

