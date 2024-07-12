Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed

ATLANTA — Alec Baldwin‘s involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico was dismissed Friday evening.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Baldwin cried and embraced his attorneys after the decision was announced. Baldwin, 66, could have gotten 18 months in prison if convicted.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said. “If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

Sommer put a pause on the trial earlier Friday while she considered the defense motion to dismiss the case over the evidence.

The defense argued that prosecutors hid evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting on the set of the Western “Rust” in 2021. The defense said they should have had the ability to determine its importance.

RELATED STORIES:

The prosecution said that the ammunition was not connected to the case and was not hidden.

The issue emerged Thursday on the second day of the actor’s trial during defense questioning of sheriff’s crime scene technician Marissa Poppell. Baldwin lawyer Alex Spiro asked whether a “good Samaritan” had come into the sheriff’s office with the ammunition earlier this year after the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, for her role in Hutchins’ death. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter conviction, which she is now appealing.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said in granting the motion to dismiss with prejudice, meaning Baldwin cannot be tried again on the charge.

She called the state’s withholding of this information “intentional and deliberate” and that it came to light so late in the proceedings that it “undermines the defendant’s preparation for trial.”

“If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice,” she said.

Baldwin and his team left the courthouse without comment.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.

IN OTHER NEWS:

PLANE DELAWARE NY COBB 4pp





©2024 Cox Media Group