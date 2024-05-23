‘It’s scary:’ Seniors worry about safety following rash of car break-ins at complex

ATLANTA — Seniors who live at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta are concerned about their safety and security after car burglars got into their gated parking lot early Monday, and broke into 13 vehicles.

Most of these 13 vehicles also were ransacked by the thieves.

“They just threw everything out of my console, everything out of the dash. It’s all over the car. It’s a mess.” resident Stacy Reaves told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Reaves said the cost of replacing the broken windows of her car and her husband car will be hundreds of dollars. It’s the second time it’s happened to her.

“What are they looking for? I don’t know. We’re seniors. If we have a gun, it’s not going to be in the car, it’s going to be in the house with us. It’s not going to be sitting in the car. I don’t understand. There’s no money. We’re on a fixed income.” said Reaves.

Reaves, who has lived at the Renaissance at Park Place apartments on Amal Drive for a couple of years, says it’s not just the costly repairs that she’s worried about, it’s her safety. She fears what could have happened if she crossed paths with the crooks.

“It’s scary. What if they had been out here and seen me get out of my car? I probably wouldn’t be standing here today. We are older people We don’t have time to be worried about when you go out the door to go to the store, you got to look around. You got to buy a gun. You know, I don’t want to live like that.” said Reaves

Reaves says she and other residents have asked apartment complex management to install security cameras in the parking area and have security guards stationed overnight.

“This is a gated community, and I’m just upset that this continues to happen,” said Reaves.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to apartment management for comment on the break-ins and is awaiting a response.

