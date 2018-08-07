ATLANTA - Parts of metro Atlanta saw isolated storms Tuesday and more are possible this afternoon and evening.
Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the isolated storms moving through the area on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid-90s in parts of north Georgia. There is currently a heat advisory in effect for several counties to the southeast of Atlanta, where heat index values will exceed 102 degrees.
We've made it to 93 degrees several days this summer -- we'll do it again today. @KarenMintonWSB and I just checked -- hottest so far this summer is 94 on July 12th. @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 7, 2018
Rain chances will ramp up Wednesday into the end of the week as temperatures come back down to the 80s. Storm chances stay in the 40 percent to 60 percent range through the weekend.
