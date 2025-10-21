Isolated showers this evening, but best chance for rain will come late this weekend into next week

ATLANTA — A cold front will be moving through North Georgia on Tuesday evening, bringing with it the possibility of isolated showers.

But the greatest chance for us to see rain will come toward the end of the weekend and into next week.

So far, the month of October has been very dry across the state, putting the Atlanta metro in a drought.

The greatest chance for the much-needed rain won’t come until at least Sunday.

“Our rain chance is at zero for the next several days,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “By Sunday, we’ll have some scattered showers later. The better rain chances are early next week.”

