Isolated showers, storms popping up across parts of North Georgia

ATLANTA — Isolated showers are storms have developed across parts of North Georgia, bringing heavy rain, wind, and even some lightning with them.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said this is a continuation of that summertime pattern that we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks.
A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport until 5:30 p.m.
“I am tracking a few subtle changes in the days ahead,” Nitz said.
Nitz said that the storms will diminish Friday evening.
Here’s what you need to know for your weekend:
- Saturday will start off partly cloudy
- Isolated storms, showers will develop with the heating of the day
- Rain chances will stand at about 30% Saturday afternoon
- Temps will top out in the low 90s
- A little bit drier on Sunday
