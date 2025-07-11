Isolated showers, storms popping up across parts of North Georgia

ATLANTA — Isolated showers are storms have developed across parts of North Georgia, bringing heavy rain, wind, and even some lightning with them.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said this is a continuation of that summertime pattern that we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks.

A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport until 5:30 p.m.

“I am tracking a few subtle changes in the days ahead,” Nitz said.

Nitz said that the storms will diminish Friday evening.

Here’s what you need to know for your weekend:

Saturday will start off partly cloudy

Isolated storms, showers will develop with the heating of the day

Rain chances will stand at about 30% Saturday afternoon

Temps will top out in the low 90s

A little bit drier on Sunday

