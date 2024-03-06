Investigators say GA house fire that killed dog, burned down house caused by electric scooter

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are out of a home and a dog is dead after fire investigators said an electric scooter sparked a large fire at a Valdosta home.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. When firefighters got to the home, they said the house was already engulfed in flames.

Three dogs were still inside as the fire raged. Firefighters were able to get the pups out, but one did not survive.

“A second dog was treated on scene and released to the owner and the third dog was transported to a veterinarian’s office for further medical evaluation and treatment,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fire may be attributed to a faulty electric scooter.”

The Red Cross is helping the family with assistance.

“The Valdosta Fire Department expresses its sincere condolences to the family for the loss of a beloved pet,” the fire department said.

