International soccer fans flock to downtown Atlanta as Club World Cup gets underway

ATLANTA — The Club World Cup is here. International soccer clubs are here in Atlanta for a series of matches.

But whatever happens, Atlanta hopes to be the big winner.

The city has never had a tournament quite like this one, so right now, no one knows what the economic impact will be on Atlanta. But they’re hoping.

All you had to do was walk down Marietta Street on Monday, and you were greeted by a sea of blue -- specifically Chelsea FC Blue for those in the know.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Clay Michaels, who flew in from London to be here.

“I’ve spent at least $500 in two days. I’ve been here, that’s Atlanta’s economic impact,” Michaels said.

“How much is that in pounds?” Elliot asked Michaels.

“Just under 500, 450 pounds,” Michaels said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fact is, no one knows how much the Club World Cup will generate for Atlanta. Officials know the actual World Cup will bring in hundreds of millions, but this smaller tournament it’s anyone’s guess.

Elliot also went to Stats Sports Bar on Marietta Street. It was packed with Chelsea fans.

Manager John South said they’re having a big day.

“It’s awesome. It’s obviously like a prelim for the World Cup next year. You get the club teams in here. It’s one of those things where we love to be able to open early on a day like this and get the fans in here,” South said.

Ele Maestre and his friend flew in from Calgary to root on Chelsea.

“I’m just trying to enjoy all the experiences like food, maybe to try to get t-shirts, and looking forward to it,” Maestre said.

But where are the LAFC fans? Also at Stats Sports Bar.

Elliot spoke with Gabe Romero from LA, but was wearing a Chelsea jersey. He’s a fan of both.

“I was just thinking that same thing about the economic impact in Atlanta. How much money is coming into here right now, based on everyone coming in from all over the country? And I’m guessing England, too,” Romero said.

So, what will be the economic impact? We’ll find out after the last match is played here.

©2025 Cox Media Group