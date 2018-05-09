Intense flames, thick smoke shooting from Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Firefighters are battling flames and heavy smoke at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows thick smoke and intense flames shooting from the building on Fairfield Place, just south of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates.
Authorities said the apartment building was vacant when the flames started.
Part of the building has collapsed.
*BREAKING* Atlanta Fire operating at a 2 ALARM vacant apartment fire. Heavy fire in 2 buildings. Partial building collapse in the rear. All FF’s accounted for. Address: 156 Fairfield Place. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/kqqlwoLK4Y— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}