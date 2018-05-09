  • Intense flames, thick smoke shooting from Atlanta apartment complex

    ATLANTA - Firefighters are battling flames and heavy smoke at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows thick smoke and intense flames shooting from the building on Fairfield Place, just south of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

    Authorities said the apartment building was vacant when the flames started.

    Part of the building has collapsed.

     

