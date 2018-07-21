In Instagram post, teen asks people to shoot officers involved in viral fight video, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a teenager accused of making death threats online against two officers who were seen on a viral video exchanging punches with a suspect during a drug arrest on July 10.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden obtained the arrest warrant Friday that accuses the man of making the deadly threat on his Instagram page.
The threat, which is no longer posted online, was directed at two officers who were seen on a viral video exchanging punches with a suspect following a chase and crash on July 9.
The man posted a picture on Instagram of the officers dressed in their uniforms with a caption that read, “If you see these two sho(o)t at them.”
An edited version of the brawl has been making the rounds on social media. Channel 2 Action News obtained a full version of the video from police Thursday evening along with an explanation of the chase, crash and confrontation that led to the fight.
