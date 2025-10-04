Immersive Halloween arts event returning to Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA — Looking for a spooky way to spend the first Saturday of October?

Chantelle Rytter returns to the Atlanta BeltLine with “Where the Weird Things Are,” an immersive Halloween-themed experience, on Oct. 4 at Historic Fourth Ward Park from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The event, presented by Atlanta BeltLine Art, will feature local folklore, giant mythical creatures, and their fantastical stories in a unique reverse parade format.

“To conjure and celebrate the mystical creatures who live in the wild places of our imaginations, and along the Atlanta BeltLine!” said Chantelle Rytter, the event creator.

The event will include live music by the Black Sheep Ensemble and shadow puppetry by artist Damon Young, adding to the whimsical atmosphere.

The event is supported by sponsors including Delta Air Lines, Norfolk Southern and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

