Illnesses from bug bites have tripled over the last few year, CDC says

ATLANTA - The number of illnesses from mosquitoes, ticks and flea bites has tripled over the last few years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2004 to 2016 there have been more than 640,000 cases reported to the CDC.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie went the CDC’s campus, where there was a vital signs briefing Tuesday at which a doctor explained why we are seeing the increase.

Dr. Lyle Petersen is the director of the CDC’s division of vector-borne diseases and he said there’s one main reason why the number of flea, tick and mosquito-borne illnesses have tripled since 2004.

“Many of these diseases are just a plane flight away,” Petersen said.

Petersen said more people are also living in the country, creating a spike in tick-borne illnesses from deer.

Leaders working to prevent additional cases of West Nile virus “Mosquitoes and ticks are not (just) summertime nuisances ... they can actually ruin your life ... with one of the diseases they carry,” Petersen told Lucie. With the alarming numbers from the CDC, business has been good for companies such as Mr. Mister Mosquito Control. Owner Matt Brill told Lucie the company has had customers call them to come spray around their homes because they have gotten sick from mosquito bites. “We’ve had customers call in because they’ve been impacted by diseases like West Nile. We’ve had a couple West Nile cases. Zika was a big driver two years ago,” Brill said. “Before that was chickungunya, so we have seen a steady increase in business over the last several years, double-digit growth.” Brill said there are a few things you can do to keep from being bitten: Wear long sleeves and light colors.

Use products that include picaridin.

Make sure your gutters are clear and free-flowing so mosquitoes don’t have a chance to breed. In metro Atlanta, mosquitoes are out from March through November, as long as the temperatures stay above 50 degrees.

