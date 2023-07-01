If you get stranded on Georgia highways overnight, it may be harder to get help

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation’s Highway Emergency Response Operator patrol hours have officially changed.

Saturday marked the beginning of a new HERO patrol schedule that will be 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. during the week and 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the weekends. This means there will no longer be overnight HERO patrols.

HERO operators are responsible for responding to traffic accidents and other problems on the interstate by helping block or redirect traffic.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The unit also helps stranded drivers with flat tires, dead batteries and other car problems.

“I know If you run out of gas, your car breaks down, you have a flat tire, you call 511...they come help you out,” driver Billy Mejia said. “I’m not happy. Not only for me but for the people that live close to Georgia from all over the states.”

GDOT said the changes were made due to a shortage of HERO workers. The unit is down 60 operators, almost half the force.

TRENDING STORIES:

“To provide the most effective emergency response and traffic management within the metro Atlanta area, it’s become necessary to make these temporary modifications to the HERO active patrol schedule and coverage,” Alan Davis, State Traffic Engineer, said. “This decision will give our team the time to rebuild the HERO ranks while ensuring better coverage, improving incident response, and lowering the chances of existing HERO burnout.”

During the new hours, GDOT said 511GA operators would be available to assist motorists 24 hours a day for those needing roadside assistance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgians are reacting to supreme court loan forgiveness decision, NAACP issues call for change

©2022 Cox Media Group