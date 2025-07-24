If fees are too high, scholarships exist to help your child participate in sports teams

ATLANTA — If you are struggling to pay for your child to participate in sports, look for scholarships.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said there are more out there than you might think.

The fees required to participate on a sports team can be large.

What happens if you don’t have the money, but you want your child to be on the team?

Clark said don’t just tell your child they can’t participate because there are now so many potential scholarships out there.

“Often there will be booster clubs for the particular sports teams, and they have quiet scholarships that either pay part of the money or all of the money that your child may need to participate on a team,” Clark said. “I want your child to have the experience. I still remember with such joy the sports teams I was on as a kid, and I don’t want any child to not have that opportunity.”

