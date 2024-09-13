‘I thought I lost my son’; Atlanta mother wants driver held responsible in hit-and-run

ATLANTA — It was supposed to be a routine trip to daycare for Jariah’s Childs and her son Kamari.

“Just take him to school the day right before his birthday. He had just got his haircut,” Childs said.

But then the routine walk went wrong while crossing Lee Street.

“This lady came out of nowhere and hit my son. Like she smacked him with her car,” Childs said “I was terrified, I thought I lost my son.”

Childs says an older woman in a red SUV hit her son in the crosswalk.

As Childs got her son out of the road, she says the woman yelled that she did not see her son and then drove off.

“She didn’t have any sympathy. She could have gotten out to make sure he was okay,” Adina Lewis, a witness, said.

Lewis was driving herself and stopped at the crosswalk when she saw the accident. She said the hit-and-run driver was going at least 20 mph.

“Sorry isn’t enough when you hit someone and leave the scene of an accident,” Lewis said.

Thankfully, Kamari was hit with only a glancing blow. Adina pulled over to the side of the road and drove Jariah and Kamari to Grady Hospital. Kamari was checked out for only minor injuries and was able to go home.

Thursday, Jariah was able to celebrate her son’s third birthday, instead of dealing with something much worse.

“I am grateful that I am planning a party and not a funeral. Cannot thank anything but God, honestly,” Childs said.

