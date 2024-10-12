‘I get emotional every time:’ Thousands make strides against breast cancer with annual walk

ATLANTA — With cowbells and balloons and pompoms, with pink tutus, pink T-shirts and pink hats, thousands walked the streets of midtown Atlanta on Saturday morning in a fight against breast cancer.

Nakia Johnson had her family and friends by her side for the two-and-a-half-mile walk that began at Atlantic Station.

“Yes, I’m a conqueror,” said Johnson. “Eight years. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

She told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that July 13 marked eight years of living with breast cancer.

“It’s important to keep living, to keep going, to support all those who are going through, to be a voice for them, to encourage them and to know that God’s got you. Hallelujah, yes!” she said.

The American Cancer Society hosts a yearly walk called “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” to raise money for research and provide education to help people reduce their risk, while also funding a variety of services for patients.

“It’s a fundraising event, but it’s a way to celebrate the survivors, the thrivers and the caregivers,” said Kim Jackson, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society’s Southeast Region.

About 10,000 people showed up for the walk with a goal of raising $800,000.

Camille Jackson laced up to walk in support of her friend, Regina Ray, herself a breast cancer survivor. She said walks like this are critical in the fight against breast cancer.

“I think just the awareness of the struggle, awareness of the lack of a cure, and just knowing that you got to have people that are willing to come alongside other people for that encouragement,” she said.

Johnson participates in this walk every year.

“I get emotional every time, because you’re going through the emotions, you’re going through those feelings again,” she said. “You’re here to support everybody and you’re not walking alone.”

