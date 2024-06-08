‘I don’t do police’, suspect says after fleeing from APD after robbing business

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man after he led them on a chase through a shopping center.

On Sunday, police responded to 2900 Peachtree Road in Northwest Atlanta for a business burglary. When they arrived, officers learned from business owners that an unidentified black man accessed the business through a back door and took nearly $300 from the cash register.

The business provided police with surveillance video that showed the man wearing a ‘distinctive’ Truett McConnell basketball sweatshirt. As police searched the location, an officer came across an individual matching the suspect’s description.

Police told 22-year-old Benny Brathwaite to turn around so that he could place him under arrest, however, he ignored the order given by the officer and fled from the officer on foot.

After a brief chase, police chase Brathwaite inside a nearby Publix where additional officers responded, got him on the ground and arrested him.

He has been charged with second degree burglary and misdemeanor willful obstruction of a police officer. Brathwaite was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

