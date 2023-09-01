Hurricane Idalia: How you can help those in need

ATLANTA — People across South Georgia and Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Idalia, and like any storm like this, it leaves people asking: How can I help?
Here are some ways that you can donate to help those impacted by the storm:
- The American Red Cross
- Global Giving Relief Fund
- CARE
- GoFundMe Hurricane 2023 Relief Fund
- The Salvation Army
- World Vision Christian humanitarian organization
- Save the Children
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Humane Society of Broward County
RELATED STORIES:
- Gov. Kemp to tour South Ga. areas hit by Idalia
- Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
- Valdosta community reeling after Hurricane Idalia leaves damage behind
RELATED NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group