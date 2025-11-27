Hundreds of meals being handed out to Atlanta’s homeless and others in need this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — For the last two days, chefs at an Atlanta nonprofit have been cooking and preparing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to hand out on Thursday.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims joined Chef Tim Morgan with Aprons for Change while he cooked 500 hot meals on Thursday morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nonprofit Aprons for Change focuses on providing nutritional meals to the homeless and elderly.

For this, Aprons for Change has joined with four other organizations in the area: Angie’s House, Georgia Standup, Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council and Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church.

Morgan says his desire to help stems from his own period of homelessness.

TRENDING STORIES:

I know what it looked like to have absolutely nothing. I know what it looked like to have all the things that I need," he said. “Myself, even having a journey of being unhoused and homeless, I know what it looked like, I know what it feels like.”

People at Woodruff Park, as well as the homeless and others they see on the streets will receive 300 of those meals.

The other 200 are being delivered to Wheat Street Towers, a senior citizen community on Auburn Ave.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group