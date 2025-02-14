Human remains found in NW Atlanta, homicide unit investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after discovering human remains on Thursday.

Officials say they responded to the area of 1200 Foster Street NW around 3:14 p.m. on Thursday regarding human remains being found.

When they arrived, officers say they discovered what they thought were human remains.

They were removed at the direction of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

The APD Homicide Unit responded and said their investigation is ongoing. The remains have not been identified and a cause of death has not been deteremined.

