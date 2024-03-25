‘How?’ Family searching for answers after murder of 6-year-old boy

ATLANTA — Police are investigating the murder of a 6-year-old in Atlanta.

Tobias Perkins Jr. died Wednesday, March 20.

“There is no taking this back. This hurts. This hurts,” said Cedric Perkins, the child’s cousin.

Perkins spoke on behalf of the little boy’s father because he was too distraught to share his thoughts publicly.

Tobias died Wednesday, March 20, according to Atlanta Police Department. Homicide investigators charged Dashon Jones, 24, with Cruelty to Children and Murder.

He was already booked in the Fulton County Jail for failure to appear charges.

“Apparently, he was the boyfriend of the mother,” said Perkins.

The Perkins family said Tobias lived with his mother and sisters in a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Wednesday, around 11:15 p.m., reports show someone pulled into a fire station on Lee St. less than a mile away for help because Tobias was unconscious.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

That is when detectives charged Jones in his death.

“We have so many questions about what happened and how it happened,” said Perkins.

Family wants to know how much time passed before someone tried to save the little boy.

“This tragedy coming upon us so abruptly is devastating. It is devastating, and we need help,” said Perkins.

The family is planning a vigil for Wednesday, March 27. They also need help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

