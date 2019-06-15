0 House destroyed, 2 dogs killed after early morning fire in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. - A family is not able to stay in their home after an early morning fire destroyed it. The father and son living there were able to make it out, but their two dogs did not.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen went to the house in the 2100 block of Kenny Court in East Point, where she noticed the roof caved in on the second floor.

Neighbors shared with Pozen doorbell video from their home security system that captured the intense fire.

"We heard a lot of racket in the morning, so my wife woke me up and told me to look outside," neighbor Welton Houston said.

The roof on the right side of this home in East Point has caved in after fire nearly destroyed the entire house. I can’t see inside the home on the left, but on the right you can see it’s all burned. Furniture too. pic.twitter.com/AGYDLORS04 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 15, 2019

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The family got out in time after calling 911.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy flames surrounded the front right side of the home. Once the fire was out, firefighters searched through the damage and found two dogs dead inside.

Houston said he has lived on the street for 40 years and is heartbroken for his neighbor.

"It is terrible, but I am glad he got out OK," he told Pozen.

The father and son are at the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be OK. A firefighter also got heat exhaustion but was released from a hospital.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the father and son with housing. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

