Hospital thanks 2 nurses who hosted COVID-19 vaccination clinics with World Series tickets

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta nurses have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and two of them just got a huge surprise.
Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Northside Hospital in Northeast Atlanta Thursday, where he talked to Cathy Stubsten and Fran Mathis.
They worked very hard to organize a string of COVID-19 vaccine clinics. They both happen to love the Braves, and one of the largest vaccination clinics they organized was at Truist Park.
Now, hospital administrators are thanking them with a very special gift: Tickets to see a World Series Game
“I wasn’t sure I could believe it,” Stubsten said of getting the tickets. “So when I got the email, I thought, ‘Am I being scammed?’”
Stubsten and Mathis are clinical nurse specialists at Northside Hospital. Thousands of people got their COVID-19 shots at events organized by the pair.
“It has just been the most rewarding experience probably in my whole 30-plus years of nursing,” Mathis said.
The hospital gave Stubsten and Mathis tickets to Game 4 on Saturday. They’ve both been to lots of Braves games, but never the World Series.
“I am over the moon excited!” Stubsten said. I don’t think I’d ever have an opportunity to go to the whole series without Northside Hospital giving me those tickets.”
Stubsten and Mathis have seats right behind the Braves dugout.
