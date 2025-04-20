Hosea Helps held annual Easter Sunday spring festival

ATLANTA — Hosea Help celebrated Easter, hosting its giveaway event in southwest Atlanta.
Hosea Helps held its annual Easter Sunday drive-thru event at its headquarters.
The nonprofit organization provided free boxes of food and Easter baskets for the kids.
Organizers say baskets are first-come, first served. Children must be present to get one.
