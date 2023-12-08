Homeowners, drivers near I285 acid spill want specifics on cleanup

ATLANTA — People who drive and live next to the interstate where 500 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled want specifics on the cleanup process.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was in the area Friday, where she talked to neighbors.

“It’s a lot of a homes right here in this little general area. It’s a lot of older people,” said Duthies Hall.

Hall received the alert on her phone around 5:00 Thursday night.

Georgia Department of Transportation said two HERO operators were on I-285 North near the Langford Parkway exit when they found two plastic containers spilling something on the road.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said one of them walked through it. The other walked through the area, smelling and touching the substance.

When firefighters showed up, they sent him to the hospital. Traffic was stalled for hours while a hazmat team neutralized and cleared the chemical.

“I’ve never been stuck like that ever,” said Jonathan Jenkins. “In all my 18 years of driving, I’ve never been in that much of a traffic jam.”

By Friday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue confirmed the chemical was a concrete-hardening substance with sulfuric acid in it, and each plastic barrel contained about 250 gallons.

Sulfuric acid can harm your lungs, skin and eyes. It can be corrosive to metal on cars, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. GDOT said doctors allowed the HERO workers to return home after evaluations. Now, neighbors are asking if any lingering risks could affect their cars, land or health.

Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco reached out to Georgia Environmental Protection Department, GDOT, Georgia DPS and Atlanta Fire Rescue to find out what cleanup crews used to clear the chemical and if further environmental testing will be done.

Troopers never made contact with a commercial vehicle or carrier that ditched the containers. So, that investigation is still open.

